URBANA — A University of Illinois student has been charged with possession of child pornography in Champaign County Circuit Court following his arrest Tuesday at home.
Calen A. Resh, 22, of Champaign is due back in court Nov. 6 for a probable-cause hearing on the Class X felony charges that carry a mandatory prison term upon conviction.
Urbana police Detective Ken Sprague said police received tips from federal authorities about a month ago that a person with an IP address linked to the 900 block of South Second Street had been disseminating photos depicting children in sexually lewd positions.
Police learned that Resh was the sole occupant of an apartment at that address and obtained a search warrant, which they served Tuesday. Sprague said they seized three computers, three phones, servers and media-storage devices that will be further examined by authorities.
Sprague said police also linked Resh’s IP address to his hometown in northern Illinois.
The three counts of child pornography allege activity that occurred between Sept. 2 and 14.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Resh at $250,000.