URBANA — A University of Illinois student who admitted she stole money from a student organization has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
If Nubaira Kabir, 22, who had listed an address in the 800 block of South Sixth Street, Champaign, successfully completes the period of probation, she will have no record of a felony theft conviction.
Kabir pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to theft over $10,000, admitting that between June 8 and July 6, she stole $10,487 from the Illinois Trial Team, a registered student organization at the UI.
A Champaign police investigation showed that Kabir was the treasurer for that group and made several unauthorized transactions with the group’s bank account for her personal use. She told police that she used her own credit card for team business, then paid off the debt with organization money.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said the organization was made whole after the transactions were discovered last summer.
Kabir was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service. She had no previous criminal record.