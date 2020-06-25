URBANA — A University of Illinois student who had about 2 pounds of cannabis in his home earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Emad Shehata, 20, who lived in the 400 block of South Fifth Street, Champaign, when he was arrested Feb. 19 was sentenced Tuesday to two years of first-offender probation and 30 hours of public-service work.
The sentence means that Shehata, who had no previous convictions, can escape having a conviction if he successfully completes his probation.
Shehata was arrested by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, who had been investigating him for a couple of months because police said he was receiving cannabis in the mail from California and reselling it in Champaign.
On Feb. 19, during a court-authorized search of his apartment, police found about 2 pounds of cannabis and more than $1,750, which included marked buy money that police had supplied to an informant to buy cannabis from him.
Shehata pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis.