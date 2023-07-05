CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois police are looking for the people who shot BB guns at pedestrians on campus Tuesday night.
An alert from UI police said two UI students were walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of Armory Avenue and Wright Street, just west of the Quad, about 7 p.m. when three people who were in a car opened the doors and fired air pellet guns at the students, hitting them.
Although they were struck several times, neither was seriously injured. They reported the attack to police a few hours later, telling officers the shooters were wearing ski masks and were in a black sedan.
The students and witnesses were unable to provide much more in the way of details so police are asking anyone who might have seen what happened to contact the department at 217-333-1216.