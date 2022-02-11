URBANA — Brian Brauer is one of those guys whose days are consumed considering “what if.”
A former paramedic, nurse and firefighter, he knows bad things can happen to people through no fault of their own. Now he’s being paid to figure out how best to handle large-scale bad when it does happen.
A familiar name in Champaign County public-safety circles, the 49-year-old Urbana man began a new job last week as executive director of emergency management for the University of Illinois.
“I started Feb. 1 and went right into briefings on what to expect from the weather from the National Weather Service and the county Emergency Management Agency,” he said. “Everything went great. Two things happened. The (UI) Facilities and Services people, along with the city and county teams, know how to handle snow. The emergency part of this was getting people to stay home so they could remove the snow.
“We coordinated with the state and knew the National Guard resources were staged. We got ahead of the storm and were able to move to remote learning for three days,” he said.
That meant thousands fewer people circulating in the community, which enabled the snow removers to do their jobs.
That’s a tangible example of the duties Brauer will handle in his new position. He answers to UI police Chief Alice Cary, who also has the title of director of public safety.
The less-tangible part of his job is to “help identify what potential emergencies there are and develop the plans to deal with them in a prioritized manner, because tornadoes should be at the top of the list and typhoons at the bottom,” he said.
Having been at the Illinois Fire Service Institute for more than 23 years, most recently as associate director, Brauer should not find the transition to be too difficult. He is happy to bring a firefighting perspective to duties that have typically been handled by law enforcement.
At the institute, Brauer managed the facilities to support training for emergency responders from around Illinois. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, he designed courses for training first responders in technical rescue and hazardous-materials emergencies. In 2009, he helped design, then manage, the emergency operations center that comes to life during events on campus such as Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day when it was in its heyday.
He also was in charge of “special projects.” Under that umbrella fell managing the campus-level support of the pandemic, a job he’s handled deftly for just shy of two years.
“I think we’re all tired of it and we’d all be happy if we thought it was going to be over this summer,” Brauer said of the coronavirus.
Instead, he believes we will soon be at the endemic point where there will be a COVID-19 season, just like there’s a flu season, that we all learn to live with.
Brauer came to the UI as a student in 1990, and, like many, he made his home here. He completed his first emergency medical technician course his first year on campus, began working at Arrow Ambulance in 1992, got his paramedic license while there, then went back to school at the UI for a bachelor’s degree in nursing that helped him land a job for three years in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
For 23 years, he was a volunteer firefighter for the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District in east Urbana. He left that volunteer post in 2016 when travel for his job with IFSI picked up.
He and the five people he’ll supervise in his new job, one of whom still has to be hired, are currently at UI police headquarters but are in search of a longer-term home on campus “where we can set up some aspects of our emergency operations center” on a smaller scale.
Even though he’s wired to think of worst-case scenarios, Brauer chooses to see his work through a half-full glass.
“I see it as a positive ripple of helping people think about preparedness and taking ownership of their safety that can benefit them for the rest of their life,” said Brauer, who would be thrilled if none of his emergency plans were needed. “I’m very happy being behind the scenes and making sure the campus is resilient and safe without anyone knowing there was an overt action that led to that.”