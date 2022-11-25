GIFFORD — A turkey fryer that caught fire in a Gifford barn Thursday caused minor damage to the building but destroyed a pickup truck.
Gifford fire Capt. Adam Pannbacker said the resident of the home in the 2200 block of County Road 3000 North was able to put out much of the fire himself Thursday afternoon.
“It was a turkey-fryer fire that started inside a barn on his property. He hadn’t even put the turkey in yet,” said Pannbacker of the Thanksgiving afternoon call.
Pannbacker said just before 4 p.m., the owner started to heat the grease and left the fryer unattended briefly. He went into the house — Pannbacker thought it was to get the bird — and when he returned, found the fryer, the barn and the truck on fire.
“The homeowner grabbed a garden hose and put the majority of the fire out,” Pannbacker said. “When we got there, the only thing still burning was the pickup truck.”
About 15 Gifford firefighters got a hand from six Rantoul firefighters and were at the home for about 45 minutes.