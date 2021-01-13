URBANA — A Pesotum man charged in two different criminal cases will continue to receive inpatient mental health care for the foreseeable future.
Judge Roger Webber on Wednesday denied Glenn Jones’ request that he be discharged from custody in cases in which he’s alleged to have sexually molested a child from about mid-1988 to May 1989 and another in which he’s accused of stalking a neighbor between August 2017 and 2018.
Both cases were filed against Jones, 62, in September 2018. Immediately, his public defender asked that a psychiatrist examine him for fitness to stand trial. That involves determining whether the defendant understands the charges and can cooperate in their defense.
Jones has been treated off and on at McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield since his arrest.
A year ago, Jones asked that a jury make a finding as to his fitness, a rare procedural maneuver in a criminal case.
The jury unanimously found in January 2020 that he was unfit and should be returned to McFarland for inpatient treatment.
However, because of a combination of the usual lengthy wait time for a mental-health bed to open and the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones sat in the county jail until June 2020 before he was returned to McFarland for additional treatment.
With Jones still not having attained fitness by his last review hearing Dec. 16, his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, asked for a discharge hearing before Webber.
On Wednesday, Webber heard evidence from the victims in both cases and concluded that Jones was not “not guilty,” which was one of his three options.
The judge could have acquitted him or found him not guilty by reason of insanity, but Ham presented no medical testimony to support that.
“There is indication of longstanding mental illness, but nothing to say he didn’t understand what he was doing,” Webber said of Jones’ conduct in each of the cases.
In the sex case, a now-adult man testified that he was about 5 years old in 1988 when Jones, his caretaker, inappropriately touched him as the two showered together in Jones’ home in Pesotum. The man testified that he feared Jones and was an adult before he told anyone of the alleged molestation.
In the stalking case, a neighbor of Jones in Pesotum testified that in 2018, he drove his Jeep into his yard and shone his headlights in his front window, apparently upset because the neighbor had illuminated a flagpole in his front yard.
The neighbor said Jones pounded on his door and, in a “verbally aggressive” manner, told the man that he was an FBI informant, discussed conspiracy theories and said that the flagpole light was shining on Jones’ home.
The man said he turned off his flagpole light after that.
At the time, the neighbor testified, his live-in girlfriend was dying of cancer and was confined to a hospital bed in the living room. She was the one to first notice the Jeep lights.
The man testified about another time when he arrived home to find Jones’ truck blocking their street and pointing toward his house.
“I was concerned he would run the truck into my house,” he said, adding that he called for help rather than try to talk to Jones because of Jones’ erratic behavior.
“I had concerns for my safety, but my main concerns were for Lisa’s safety because she was bed-bound,” the man said of his late girlfriend. “She was afraid Glenn was going to kill her before the cancer.”
In his own defense, Jones testified that he had lit up his own yard in the wake of someone having stolen “protest” signs from his yard relating to his revelation that there were child molesters in the Catholic Church that he had reported to authorities in 1993.
Jones said that while he never knew who took the signs, he suspected two different neighbors of having done so.
He denied shining his vehicle lights in the neighbor’s house or discussing conspiracy theories with him.
The longest Jones can be held is seven years. That represents the maximum sentence he could get if convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the most serious of the counts against him.
Webber scheduled another review hearing for April 9.