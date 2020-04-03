URBANA — A University Laboratory High School teacher and cross-country coach is facing federal child-pornography charges.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney John Milhiser’s office, Douglas O. Mynatt, 56, of Savoy was arrested Friday afternoon and made his initial appearance via video-conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley.
Mynatt, a physical-education teacher at Uni High who serves as coach of both the boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams, waived preliminary and detention hearings and was ordered to remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
An affidavit filed in support of the charges alleges that on at least five occasions in January, Mynatt used an instant-messaging app to upload and share 15 digital files containing child pornography, including girls as young as 6 to 9 years old.
The affidavit said Mynatt used Application A, an app known for its feature that preserves users’ anonymity but logs IP addresses, to share the images. Application A reported his activity, including logins from his home address in Savoy and at the University of Illinois, to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which referred it to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on March 20.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is representing the government in the prosecution. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Urbana Police Department are conducting the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is encouraged to call the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office at 217-384-1213.