URBANA — The president of the Unity school board has been charged with misdemeanor public indecency following his arrest Tuesday at a Champaign park.
Frederick Koss, 70, of rural Pesotum, admitted to a Champaign police officer that he had pulled in to a parking space on the east side of Hessel Park about 4 p.m. Tuesday to “use his phone and adjust himself," according to State's Attorney Julia Rietz.
A trained sexual-assault nurse examiner pulled in next to him, Rietz said, and allegedly could see him masturbating as he looked toward the splash pad where children were playing.
The woman got out of her car, approached Koss in his vehicle to confront him and took photos of him. When he left the park, she recorded his license-plate number and immediately contacted police.
An officer went to Koss' home to question him about his presence at the park, Rietz said.
Koss admitted to the officer that he was watching a video on his phone while touching himself, insisting he was not looking at the children who were there, she said.
Koss was taken to the county jail Tuesday night and released after posting $100 bond.
He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and told by Judge Brett Olmstead to return to court on Aug. 25.
Conviction for public indecency carries a maximum penalty of up to 364 days in the county jail.
Koss has no prior convictions, Rietz said.