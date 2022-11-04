URBANA — An Urbana man convicted of robbing a gas station and shooting at sheriff’s deputies walked out of the Champaign County Jail on Friday after a prosecutor said he would not be able to rebuild a case to prosecute him a second time.
The dismissal of Kelvin Hartfield’s case came in the wake of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that sent Hartfield’s case back to Champaign County to be retried.
Now 27, Hartfield was 21 in July 2016 when he was charged with the armed robbery of the Shell station at 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
He was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting in the direction of four Champaign County sheriff’s deputies who were looking for the gas station robbers.
A jury convicted Hartfield in early 2017 and now-retired Judge Tom Difanis sentenced him to 90 years in prison, citing the “overwhelming” evidence against him.
In appeals that made their way first to the Fourth District Appellate Court and later to the Illinois Supreme Court on a number of issues, the high court justices found only one to be problematic enough to warrant a new trial: that Difanis gave jurors a legally incorrect answer to a question they posed during their deliberations that could have affected their verdicts.
Hartfield was returned to Champaign County in August from an Illinois prison and had been waiting for his retrial before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Hartfield had chosen to represent himself this time around.
However, on Friday, First Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar dismissed the case and Hartfield left the jail prior to noon after having been in custody for 2,291 days.
He had been arrested about 5 p.m. on July 27, 2016, some 40 hours after the female gas-station clerk had been ordered at gunpoint to lie on the floor while two men emptied the cash register and took cigarettes.
Testimony showed the men got in a car with a woman who drove them to the Woodland Acres Trailer Park, 2200 E. University Ave., U. Sheriff’s deputies were in that area to watch another gas station nearby in the event of a repeat.
Deputies saw a car on Michelle Lane with its trunk lid up parked next to another car thought to have been used in the gas station holdup. They later found cigarettes in the car trunk.
When they saw a shirtless man by the car, they approached to speak to him and he opened fire, shooting several times as he ran north.
None of the deputies were hit, but when he was arrested, Hartfield had a wound on his arm thought to have been inflicted from return fire by the deputies.
Lozar also dismissed charges against the other man allegedly involved in the robbery in February 2017 when a key witness couldn’t be found to testify.
“I’m upset,” said Lozar, a veteran prosecutor who built the case against Hartfield in 2016 and 2017 and was trying to rebuild it over the last several months in the wake of the high court’s April ruling. “How we apply the law is controlled by Supreme Court interpretation. It is a novel dictate.
“It was a challenging case at the time. I had numerous witnesses that were reluctant to cooperate with the state,” he said. “At least one had to be brought into custody.”
More than 24 civilian and law-enforcement witnesses testified for the state in March 2017.
“We put together a good case at the time,” he said. “Obviously, with the passage of time, the ability to put together that case decreases.”
Preparing for the retrial, Lozar said some of the previously reluctant civilian witnesses flat out said they would not make themselves available a second time.
Lozar said he could have rounded up the deputies, some of whom have retired or are no longer in law enforcement, but it was the other uncooperative civilian witnesses he needed for the case.