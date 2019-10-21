CHAMPAIGN — A two-vehicle accident has shut down Illinois 10 at the Champaign-Piatt county line, about a mile west of Seymour, and briefly knocked WCIA-TV off the air.
State Trooper Alex Traxler said no one was injured in the crash, which happened about 3:45 p.m., but both vehicles were on fire, and power poles and lines have been knocked down. The power issue affected WCIA's nearby transmission tower in the area, knocking the station off the air for a time.
Sgt. Jame Kleist said later that Illinois 10 has been closed in both directions between the Interstate 72 exit on the west and Champaign County Road 100 E on the east while Ameren Illinois crews replace the poles and lines. He said the closure was expected to last until at least 10 p.m.