UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. Friday:
RANTOUL — A 16-year-old boy arrested in connection with a shooting in the eastern part of the village was charged Friday as an adult.
The teen was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Friday at his home in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive.
The charges stem from a shooting Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane that left a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz charged the teen with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. He faces between six and 30 years in prison if convicted.
“Aggravated battery with a firearm is one of three offenses that are excluded by statute from juvenile-court jurisdiction,” Rietz said.
His bond was set at $500,000, Rietz said, and he remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, police Lt. Justin Bouse said.
Police later obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s house, where they arrested him. No guns were located at the house, Bouse said.
Original story, published 7:30 p.m. Thursday:
RANTOUL — A Rantoul teenager was injured in a mid-afternoon shooting Thursday in the eastern part of the village.
A release from police Lt. Alex Meyer said at 3:48 p.m., officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was taken be ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Meyer said witnesses said a group of 10 to 12 teenagers were walking in the area when one of them made an unprovoked comment to the victim, then took out a handgun and fired three times at him. The group fled to north after the shots were fired.
Meyer said the incident is still under investigation, and police do not yet have information on the suspect or a possible motive. He urged those with any information to contact Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
— Dave Hinton, Rantoul Press