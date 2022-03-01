DANVILLE — A single-vehicle rollover apparently caused by a flat tire early Monday south of Hoopeston left a Hoopeston man dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries.
According to a release from state police, about 5 a.m., Charlie Dickerson III, 33, was driving a GMC Envoy north on Illinois 1 just south of Vermilion County Road 4000 N, about a mile south of of the city, when his front passenger-side tire went flat, causing the vehicle to go off the road to the left. It hit a ditch and rolled multiple times, ejecting Mr. Dickerson and his passenger, Desire Welch, 24, of Hoopeston.
State police said Mr. Dickerson was killed, while Welch was taken to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by state police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.