An Illinois State Police crime-scene investigator works Tuesday on the front porch of a home in the 1200 block of West Church Street in Urbana where one woman died and three others were injured in a shooting.
URBANA — One woman was killed and three others injured, one seriously, in a hail of gunfire that rained down on a home in Urbana early Tuesday.
Urbana police said Johanna P. Cowart-Williams, 42, a resident of the home in the 1200 block of West Church Street, was shot multiple times about 1:30 a.m. Police tried to revive her but she never regained consciousness.
Coroner Duane Northrup said she was pronounced dead at 2:27 a.m. in the emergency department at nearby Carle Foundation Hospital. An autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.
Another 21-year-old woman in the home was also shot and complained of having no sensation in the lower part of her body. She remains hospitalized.
A third and a fourth victim were also found inside the house. Both had also been shot, but their injuries were less severe.
A preliminary investigation by police revealed that three men approached the home on foot from the west, walked to the west side of the house and shot repeatedly through the windows and wall.
The victims hit were in a bedroom. Police found more than 60 bullet holes in the residence.
Illinois State Police crime scene investigators are helping to process the shooting scene.
Detectives are aware that the shooting is likely linked to a number of recent shootings and murders in the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area and are coordinating with other local law-enforcement agencies.
Ms. Cowart-Williams is the daughter of longtime Champaign County Board member Lorraine Cowart.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel notified Cowart’s colleagues on the county board Tuesday morning.
“It’s devastating news,” she said.
The board is scheduled to conduct a study session on ways to address community violence Aug. 30, and because a crowd is expected at that meeting, it will be held in the gym at the Brookens Administrative Center, according to board member Stephanie Fortado.
“I can’t even imagine this kind of grief,” she said about this latest shooting. “Our hearts are with her, and we’re here for her and her family.”
Ms. Cowart-Williams is the fifth person to die by gunfire in Urbana this year. The other most recent homicide was Thursday, when Victor Hunt was gunned down as he left a liquor store on West Main Street.
The city has had more than 63 incidents of shots fired this year, compared with upwards of 150 in Champaign, where police are dealing with nine homicides.
Tuesday’s shooting is under investigation by Urbana and state police and the coroner’s office.