CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign teen was listed in stable condition after being shot early Wednesday afternoon in west Champaign.
First responders were summoned to the Gramercy Park apartments in the 2100 block of West White Street at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday.
Police found a 14-year-old boy inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a male approached the teen and fired repeatedly. Police found seven bullet casings.
Any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department at 217-351-4545. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
As of Monday, there has been 132 instances of confirmed shots fired in the city so far this year and six shooting deaths.
That compares with 189 shots-fired calls and 10 homicides for all of 2020. Nine of those 10 homicides involved people being fatally shot.
Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.