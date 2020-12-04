CHAMPAIGN - Champaign firefighters put out a fire at a home in west Champaign that authorities believe was intentionally set Friday evening by a teen whose family lived there.
Trevor D. Lewis, 18, barricaded himself in the house almost two hours before allegedly starting the fire. He was wanted on three arrest warrants issued in October.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said trained negotiators and members of the Special Weapons and Tactics team were sent to the 1900 block of West Kirby Avenue, a block west of Mattis Avenue, about 5:30 p.m. for a man with mental illness who was possibly holding family members hostage. A family member had called police, he said.
The negotiators learned that Lewis had allegedly threatened to harm family members. Once they got out of the house, he barricaded himself in. He was armed with a knife and was believed to be suicidal.
About 7:20 p.m., Lewis allegedly started a fire in the kitchen. Flames could be seen coming out the front of the ranch home.
He came out at 7:50 p.m., and was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns. Firefighters who had been standing by moved in and quickly put the fire out but damage was extensive. The house is not liveable.
Champaign County court records show Lewis was wanted in three different cases for aggravated battery.
The first stemmed from a Sept. 5 attack on a man in the 300 block of Cedar Drive, Champaign. Lewis and two other men were charged for allegedly battering a man who was dating the former girlfriend of one of the men.
He was also charged with aggravated battery to a police officer that allegedly happened Sept. 19 and aggravated battery to an emergency medical technician that allegedly happened Oct. 12.
Bond on all three of those warrants had previously been set at $70,000 total.
Also in October, a judge entered a two-year order of protection for a family member of Lewis against him.