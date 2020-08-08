CHAMPAIGN — Two men are in custody and a third was taken to a hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in a parking lot on the northern edge of downtown Champaign.
Champaign police said their preliminary investigation shows that a verbal argument in the crowded city-owned lot at Neil and Washington streets led to a 25-year-old man being shot in the foot. His wound was not considered to be life threatening.
No other injuries or damage were reported despite police finding 28 shells from different calibers of ammunition, indicating multiple weapons were fired.
Police said after multiple rounds of gunfire were reported about 12:30 a.m., a crowd of about 100 people fled the scene.
Officers on patrol “observed one vehicle leaving south on Neil Street at a high rate of speed,” the release said. “This vehicle subsequently crashed at the intersection of Neil Street and University Avenue, at which time three individuals exited the vehicle and two fled on foot.”
Two of the occupants — Jawon Brown, 20, and Allen Baines, 25 — were arrested after what police described as “a short foot pursuit” on preliminary charges involving traffic and weapons offenses and resisting arrest.
Police say officers recovered a handgun and a loaded magazine inside the crashed vehicle, which was also heavily damaged by gunfire. Brown and Baines were taken to the Champaign County Jail.
Later Saturday, the city announced that it was closing the parking lots at Neil and Washington and Walnut and Washington at 9 p.m. that day and today. The move was made in response to Saturday’s shooting, “as well as recent instances where a large number of individuals have engaged in social gatherings in downtown parking lots during the late-night/early-morning hours,” the city said.
“Motorists parking in these lots before 9 p.m. can leave their vehicles in the lot until midnight, at which time both parking lots will be locked and vehicles cannot be removed by their owners until 7 a.m.,” the city said.
Drivers needing to park downtown past midnight were advised to use the Hill Street Parking Deck.
In the same announcement, the city reminded residents that restrictions imposed under Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic limit gatherings to 50 or fewer people, and that the following acts violate Champaign alcohol ordinances:
— While in a city-owned parking lot, “individuals cannot engage in any activity not directly associated with the parking of or retrieval of vehicles, including but not limited to the consumption of alcohol, gambling or the sale of merchandise or services.”
— “Individuals cannot transport, carry, possess or have alcoholic liquor within the driver or passenger area of any motor vehicle unless it remains sealed in its original packaging.”
— “Individuals cannot carry open containers of alcoholic liquor out of any establishment licensed to sell alcohol.”
— “Activities such as standing in the roadway, loitering on sidewalks, carrying open alcohol, and consuming alcohol in parking lots or public roadways are violations of City Ordinances and can result in a City citation with a minimum fine of $205 per violation.”
Champaign police encouraged any resident or business with exterior surveillance camera systems in the area of Saturday’s incident to contact them, adding: “It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.”