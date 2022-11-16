URBANA — Urbana police and FBI agents continue to delve into threats to shoot Urbana High School students.
The third round of threats in two weeks came Wednesday through email to a teacher, prompting district administrators to put the school on a lockdown for much of the day and cancel in-person classes today, which will be an e-learning day.
“Students should not report to the building during regular school hours,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum wrote just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in a letter to families, adding that extracurricular activities would go on as scheduled.
“A decision regarding in-person learning for Friday will be made by mid-day Thursday,” Ivory-Tatum added. “Please continue to check your email, texts, and voicemail for updates.”
Wednesday’s scare involved “somebody threatening to come in and shoot students at the high school,” said police Sgt. Dave Roesch, a supervisor in the investigations division.
He did not know the exact time of the discovery of the email but said he was notified about it before 7 a.m. Wednesday.
“On our end, we are looking at the technology part, trying to figure out where these are coming from. If it’s coming from somewhere not local, we take that into consideration,” he said, when deciding what school officials should do.
Police and FBI agents were at the school again Wednesday.
“We want to be around, show a presence,” Roesch said.
Last week’s threats came before 8 a.m. Nov. 7 in phone calls made to the high school office by an unknown male and an unknown female, detailing a possible school shooting and a bomb threat.
Those calls prompted the cancellation of classes at the high school and the nearby middle school for the day.
There was no school the next day because of Election Day and, when students returned Nov. 9, there were two calls early in the day to the high school from male voices. One of those came from one of the same phone numbers used two days earlier.
Those calls prompted a soft lockdown at the high school, but classes continued amid plenty of patrol by officers.
Finding out the source of the calls and emails is not nearly as easy as television crime shows suggest.
“It’s not easy to get that information quickly, unfortunately,” Roesch said. “The voice-over-internet providers or some of the texting apps — a lot of those are not in the United States, and they don’t seem to be as willing to assist us as other companies are.”
Additionally, drafting search warrants and subpoenas for records that contain as much specificity as possible takes time.
In each of the cases, Ivory-Tatum notified parents via email and texts of what was happening at the high school.
In her Wednesday afternoon letter, she said today will be an “asynchronous e-learning day,” meaning that “students will work from home on course assignments at their own time and pace.”
“As always,” Ivory-Tatum wrote, “safety is our main priority. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation while we take every precaution to keep our school community safe and secure.”