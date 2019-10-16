URBANA — Two Champaign brothers were arraigned in adult and juvenile court Wednesday on charges related to an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Champaign bank.

A Champaign County judge set bond at $1 million for Dakir D. Pickens, 18, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Park Street, on two counts of armed violence and one count each of financial institution robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. The same charges were filed against his 16-year-old brother, who appeared in juvenile court Wednesday.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she has filed a motion to prosecute the 16-year-old as an adult, and a hearing on that has been set for Oct. 25.

In laying out the facts in court, Rietz and Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach said police were called at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., C, for a report of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found an employee bleeding from a head injury.

Rietz and Banach said further investigation revealed that the two suspects entered the bank together, with both wearing hoodies, hats and sunglasses. One was wearing a blue hoodie and carrying a loaded firearm, while the other was wearing a black hoodie and gloves.

The prosecutors said the suspect with the gun grabbed an employee by the hair, demanded money and fired the gun into the ceiling. The other suspect followed another bank employee who had fled to the back and returned after that employee got out of the building.

Rietz said a female employee who refused provide access to the locked teller area was hit with the gun repeatedly in the head, causing a bleeding wound. The suspect with the gun also fired several rounds at the bulletproof glass, then kicked the glass, leaving a shoeprint on it, Rietz said.

She said after the two were unable to access the locked area of the bank, they fled and changed clothes in an alley.

Rietz and Banach said the robbery was captured on a surveillance video, and a witness outside the bank saw the pair flee, turn into an alley and leave wearing different clothing. The witness provided a description of the pair to officers, who located them nearby and captured them after a brief foot chase.

Police said they recovered the blue hoodie and a .22-caliber firearm in the area where the two had been seen.

County Public Defender Jamie Miller-Jones said Pickens is homeless, unemployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Pickens, who will have to post 10 percent of his $1 million bond to be released from jail, asked for time to hire a lawyer. Kennedy set his next court appearance for Oct. 23.