CHAMPAIGN — A man already in jail for beating a fellow inmate has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a Champaign man earlier this month.
Trevoy Fonville, 24, of the 1200 block of Hollycrest Drive, Champaign, was charged Thursday with eight counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 15 killing of Christopher B. Kelly.
The counts allege both that Fonville was the shooter who caused Mr. Kelly’s death and that he was present shooting when Mr. Kelly was hit. Champaign police are looking for others involved in the brutal assassination.
If convicted of causing Mr. Kelly’s death, Fonville faces up to life in prison without parole.
According to facts laid out in court for Judge Adam Dill, police obtained video that showed Mr. Kelly, 23, had backed into a space in the parking lot of Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road, shortly after 10 p.m. that Saturday.
Minutes later, a second car with two women inside pulled in and Mr. Kelly was outside his car talking to them. A minute later, he walked back to his car and opened the door. Just then, a yellow Jeep and a white Buick behind the Jeep pulled in fast.
Someone got out of the rear driver’s side of the Jeep and began firing at Mr. Kelly or his car. At the same time, the driver of the Buick, later identified as Fonville, and the driver’s-side rear passenger got out. Fonville was seen firing a gun more than once. The Buick’s passenger went into the liquor store.
The wounded Mr. Kelly lunged from his car and ran northeast, falling to the ground shortly thereafter. Police found a handgun near where he had fallen. Despite having been shot, he was able to run across Bloomington Road before collapsing near the Popeye’s restaurant.
The Jeep and Buick then fled. A witness identified Fonville as the driver of the white Buick.
Police collected 41 bullet casings from at least two different guns. Shots hit the nearby Days Inn and several vehicles that were in the Star Fox lot.
Twenty-four 9 mm casings were found in the area where the Jeep and Buick had been. Two others were found in the westbound lanes of Bloomington Road, and another 15 casings from .40-caliber ammunition were collected in the liquor-store parking lot. There were no casings near where Mr. Kelly parked.
Mr. Kelly’s was the fourth of five homicides in Champaign in 2020.
Just last week, Judge Tom Difanis sentenced Fonville to four years in prison for aggravated battery in a July 2, 2019, attack on fellow Champaign County Jail inmate Herbert Shah.
At the time that happened, Fonville was in jail on armed-robbery and aggravated-robbery charges in a June 2019 incident. Those were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in March to the attack on Shah and because the victim had left town, too fearful to testify, police said.
After his guilty plea, Fonville was released on his own recognizance, but his sentencing, initially set for April, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was taken back into custody on Aug. 19, the day of sentencing — just four days after Mr. Kelly’s fatal shooting. Detectives approached him to discuss the shooting after his sentencing hearing, but Fonville declined to speak to them.
He remains in the county jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Corrections.
At his sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman entered aggravating evidence from Champaign police of other violent crimes for which Fonville had either been charged or to which he had been linked.
Hearing the facts Thursday of Mr. Kelly’s fatal shooting and that Fonville had prior adult convictions for vehicular hijacking, residential burglary and aggravated battery, and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery, Dill set his bond at $1 million.
Fonville asked the judge to continue his case for two weeks so that he could hire his own attorney. He’s due back in court Sept. 11.