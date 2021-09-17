CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old Centennial High School student who allegedly brought a gun to the school last week is in now in custody.
Pereze Collier, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail on Thursday on a charge of disorderly conduct. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.
Collier is alleged to have displayed a handgun to other students during an argument Sept. 8. He reportedly had the gun in a backpack at the high school on Crescent Drive.
He was arrested without incident Thursday at the courthouse when he visited the probation office, according to sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson.
Collier is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond.
The charge against him is a Class 4 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison upon conviction.