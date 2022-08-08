CHAMPAIGN — An apparent confrontation between two men Sunday evening in west Champaign has left one dead and the other arrested on preliminary charges of murder.
According to a release from Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell, at 8:42 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street, where they found a man lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Bryson O. Walker, 28, of Champaign. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Mr. Walker had been in a vehicle and had gotten out to confront a 31-year-old Champaign man he knew who was driving another car near the intersection. The driver hit Mr. Walker with his car, then fled south on Mattis, police said, later returning to the intersection while they were investigating and surrendering to them.
The driver was taken to the Champaign County jail on a preliminary charge of murder.
Northrup's office and Champaign police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.