CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign school bus was hit by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon that was followed by a multiple-vehicle wreck that sent one person to the hospital.
No one on the school bus was injured.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said about 2:50 p.m., police learned that shots had been fired at Neil Street and Arcadia Drive, just south of Interstate 74.
Moments later, he said, there were multiple vehicles — he wasn’t certain how many — involved in a crash at Moreland and Town Center boulevards across I-74 to the north, near Market Place Mall.
One of the vehicles, a black SUV, was headed north on Neil when it was hit by gunfire, believed to come from a passing vehicle.
Yelich said its driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, but it was not clear if he had been shot or injured from debris that was flying during the wreck.
Police were still trying to sort out the details of the shooting and the wreck.
In a statement to parents, the school district lauded the bus driver, "who had the composure to remain calm and quickly pull the bus over to ensure that the students were safe."
The incidents required the rerouting of other school buses taking children home from school.
There have been just over 180 cases of confirmed shootings in Champaign this year.
Police ask any resident or business in the area with information or surveillance video to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.