PAXTON — One woman died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday near an interstate construction zone in Ford County.
Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner identified Leondra D. Hopkins, 22, of Champaign, as the person who died on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police said at 6:26 p.m., Ms. Hopkins was driving her Buick south in the right lane on I-57 about 2 miles south of Paxton and was approaching a construction zone with a lane closure when she moved in front of another vehicle just before the lanes merged into one.
Police said Ms. Hopkins lost control and veered into the center median, where her car rolled over several times before coming to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes.
She was pronounced dead there. Flessner said an autopsy done Saturday revealed Ms. Hopkins died of blunt-force head trauma and that toxicology test results are pending.
Her passenger, Shyteisha Hedrick, 23, of Urbana, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Hospital officials were unable to give a condition report for her Saturday.