PAXTON - One woman died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near a construction zone in Ford County Friday.
Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner identified Leondra D. Hopkins, 22, of Champaign, as the person who died on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police said Ms. Hopkins was driving south on I-57, about two miles south of Paxton, at 6:26 p.m., when the accident happened.
Police said the Buick she was driving was in the right lane approaching a construction zone and that she moved in front of another vehicle just before the lanes merged into one.
Ms. Hopkins lost control and veered into the center median, where the car rolled over several times before coming to rest in the west ditch of the southbound lanes.
She was pronounced dead there. Flessner said an autopsy done Saturday revealed Ms. Hopkins died of blunt force head trauma and that toxicology test results are pending.
Her passenger, Shyteisha Hedrick, 23, of Urbana, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. Hospital officials were unable to give a condition report on her Saturday.