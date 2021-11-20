RANKIN — A Cheneyville woman died in a fiery three-vehicle accident Friday in northwestern Vermilion County.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the deceased driver whose Chevrolet Blazer was crushed between two large trucks as Brenda McVicker, 70.
Illinois State Police said at 3:13 p.m., all three vehicles were headed north on Illinois 49 near Vermilion County Road 4000 N, about a mile south of Rankin, when the first in the line, a semitrailer driven by Corey Grant, 51, of Houston, began slowing for a school bus that was stopped in the road with its lights flashing.
Ms. McVicker, driving the Blazer behind Grant, also slowed. Her vehicle was then hit in the rear by a semitrailer driven by Stephen D. Muehling, 60, of Cissna Park.
The collision pushed the Blazer into the truck ahead of it, then the Blazer caught fire, quickly becoming totally engulfed.
Ms. McVicker was pronounced dead at the scene. Muehling was issued a ticket for following too closely.