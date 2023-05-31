SIBLEY — A 17-year-old Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School student was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Ford County.
In a Wednesday announcement, GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said rising senior Colin Kristensen died in an accident that happened at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of county roads 500 East and 1200 North in Sibley.
"Colin was an amazing young man who was active in a diverse set of activities from athletics, agriculture and FFA, and was incredibly talented in the technical aspects of our performing arts programs," Darnell wrote. "The family, students, staff and community are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss.
"The GCMS community always rises to the occasion to support our children and families, and we want to thank everyone who has already reached out to do so. We ask that everyone respects the privacy and grieving process of the family and those closest to Colin.
"Information on arrangements will be provided when made available by the family. Thank you for your support, thoughts, and understanding in this difficult time."
A release issued Wednesday by the Ford County Sheriff's Department said its deputies, Gibson Area Ambulance Services and the Sibley Fire Department responded to the accident.
The release said Mr. Kristensen was alone in his vehicle driving north on County Road 500 East just south of the intersection with 1200 North when he lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch on the east side of the road and hit a utility pole, then rolled several times, ejecting him in the process.
"After the driver was assessed on the scene by medical personnel, it was determined he succumbed to his injuries," the release said.