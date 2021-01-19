DANVILLE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in that city Monday night.
Police were sent to the 400 block of Avenue A about 9:15 p.m., where they found a man shot in the back in a yard.
Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jose Pacheco, 35, of Danville. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Details surrounding the shooting have not been released. It was the first homicide in the city of Danville this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.