BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in northern Vermilion County involving a car stolen from Rantoul that has claimed the lives of three people.
Illinois State Police said at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, a Toyota Camry headed east on Vermilion County road 3550 N near Illinois 49, about 2 miles east of the Champaign-Vermilion County line, ran through a stop sign and hit a Jeep on its driver’s side.
The driver of the Camry, which had been reported stolen in Rantoul, and both occupants of the Jeep were killed, state police said.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said she has not been able to confirm the identity of the at-fault driver and will need to obtain DNA to do so.
The occupants of the Jeep have been identified as Joseph Stallone, 19, and his girlfriend, Keegynn Martinek, 17, both of Paxton.
Illinois 49 was shut down for about six hours as first responders investigated and cleaned up.
A report from Rantoul police said about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted a Camry near the intersection of Maplewood and Cheryl drives. The car had been reported stolen the day before.
The car sped east on Grove Avenue at speeds estimated at 100 mph, ignoring the lights and sirens of a Rantoul squad car. Out of concern for safety, the officer stopped pursuing the car near the intersection of Champaign County roads 1900 E and 3100 N. The officer last saw the car headed north.
About 15 minutes later, state police reported that the car was involved in the fatal crash on Illinois 49.