CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the death of a Chicago man who was reported missing 10 days ago and found in Kaufman Lake on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said a person out for a walk about 10:30 a.m. saw what was believed to be a body about 15 feet from shore.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Jeremy S. Wallace, 23, of Chicago. Northrup said his family had filed a missing-person report with Champaign police on April 10.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday and the death is under investigation by Champaign police and Northrup’s office.
An earlier release said Mr. Wallace arrived in Champaign on April 9 to visit family and left their home about 10:30 p.m. that Thursday.
He was later seen walking west after leaving a business in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue but not heard from again.
Anyone who has further information, or witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.