CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign County coroner has released the name of a man who was fatally shot Friday in a home.
Duane Northrup said Nicholas N. Snell, 20, of Champaign was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana after having been shot about 10:45 p.m. in a house in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue.
In a release Saturday, Champaign police said Mr. Snell suffered multiple gunshot wounds from someone who approached the house from the outside and fired into it several times.
Police found 19 bullet casings in the driveway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for info to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The fatal shooting is at least the ninth but possibly the 10th homicide of 2021 in Champaign. Police continue to investigate where a 14-year-old boy whose body was found Friday morning in a roadside ditch east of Urbana may have been killed.