CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man died after being shot at midday Monday near the intersection of Fifth and Washington streets.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Daveyonta D. Fairman, 26, was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana of a gunshot wound to the chest.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said the shooting was reported at 12:13 p.m. He said Mr. Fairman was inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and began firing, hitting Mr. Fairman's vehicle several times causing it to crash a short distance later.
His death brings to 15 the total number of people killed by gunfire in Champaign in 2021.
It comes on the heels of three separate incidents last weekend that resulted in three men injured.
There have been more than 250 confirmed shots-fired cases this year in Champaign.
Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.