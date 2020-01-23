DANVILLE — Three men were found dead Thursday morning in a home in Danville.
Police responded around 11 a.m. to the house in the 400 block of Elm Street, Commander Josh Webb said, where they found the bodies of three men ranging in age from 60 to 67.
The three men were identified by Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden as Nathaniel N. Gentry, 65, Anthony D. Jones, 60, and Cordell J. Reed Sr., 67, all of Danville.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
“This investigation is in the early stages and is being treated as a homicide investigation,” Webb said Thursday afternoon.
Danville Police, Illinois State Crime Scene Unit and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
Danville police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.