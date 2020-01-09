Updated 12:15 p.m. Thursday:
URBANA — The Champaign County Coroner identified the victims of Wednesday evening's crash as Rodney Young and Shawntez Young, both of Champaign.
Rodney Young, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana after he was ejected from the vehicle, coroner Duane Northrup said, and an autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon.
Shawntez Young, 46, was pronounced dead about three hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital "from multiple blunt force injuries he received during the crash," Northrup said.
The driver, Marazette Young, 46, and another passenger were also taken to the hospital for serious injuries, state police said.
Updated 11:20 a.m. Thursday:
Rush says it's unknown if the occupants of the S-U-V were wearing a seat belt.
He says charges are pending the results of the investigation.
