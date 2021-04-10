CHAMPAIGN — One person was killed and two others injured in an collision early Saturday at an intersection in northwest Champaign.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Cong Nguyen, 47, of Champaign died from injuries she received when her Toyota SUV and a Lincoln SUV collided at the intersection of Mattis and Bradley avenues about 5:52 a.m.
Two men in the Lincoln, ages 44 and 32, were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. Police report their conditions as serious but stable.
Mrs. Nguyen was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital, Northrup said. He said she lived in a neighborhood just west of the crash site and that she was on her way to work when the collision occurred.
The preliminary investigation revealed that one SUV was eastbound on Bradley and the other was southbound on Mattis.
After the collision, the vehicles came to rest on Mattis, south of the intersection, making it difficult for police to know which vehicle was going which way.
Illinois State Police are doing the reconstruction of the collision to try to determine what happened.
There was significant debris from the heavily damaged vehicles in the area.
The intersection and a portion of Mattis Avenue south of Bradley was closed for about seven hours so that crash investigators could do their work.