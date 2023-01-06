TOLONO — One person died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 just west of Tolono Friday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said just after 3 p.m., the driver of a northbound passenger car went off the road for unknown reasons, crossed through the center median and hit a southbound semi trailer tractor truck.
Police had initially released incorrect information that the semi driver had left the road.
Interstate 57 southbound was expected to be closed for several hours as police piece together what happened.
Traffic is being diverted from the interstate onto the Monticello Road, then east to U.S. 45 and south to Pesotum, where drivers can get back on the highway.
No information has been released on the person who died in the crash.