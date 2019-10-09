RURAL GEORGETOWN — A 29-year-old Danville man and his 7-year-old passenger were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning north of Georgetown.
Illinois State Police are still investigating the four-vehicle accident that also injured two other drivers.
The crash occurred at 7:47 a.m. on Illinois 1 at County Road 900 North, between Georgetown and Westville. It involved a 2013 red Ford Focus, driven by the Danville man; a 2019 red Toyota Camry, driven by a 40-year-old Oakwood man; a 2015 black GMC Sierra, driven by a 59-year-old Covington, Ind. man; and a 2006 silver Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Georgetown man.
According to a preliminary crash investigation, the Ford, Toyota and GMC were traveling south on Illinois 1, while the Chevy was heading north. The Ford hit the GMC in the rear, then crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck the Chevy head-on.
The report said the driver of the Ford driver and his young male passenger, also of Danville, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Toyota and Chevy were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said all of the drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.
The accident closed parts of Illinois 1 until about 2:30 p.m. Motorists were asked to take alternate routes while police, emergency personnel and others attended to the victims, cleared the scene and conducted the investigation.