DANVILLE — A Danville man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Tuesday.
Jesse Landers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday morning and was being held at the Public Safety Building while awaiting arraignment, Danville police said Thursday.
The victim was identified as a 35-year-old John R. Carmean of Danville.
Police said they responded to a report of a person in the road in the 300 block of Harmon Street and found the victim with a stab wound to his neck.
He told police he had been stabbed by another man but was unable to provide further information while he was receiving emergency treatment.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, and police were notified at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday that he died.
Investigators learned the victim had been in an argument with the suspect and the dispute turned physical.
Landers was found walking in the area of Woodbury Street and Chandler Street when he was taken into custody, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.