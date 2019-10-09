RURAL GEORGETOWN — A 29-year-old Danville man who was involved in a multi-vehicle accident north of Georgetown Wednesday morning has died.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the man as Tyler J. Pope.
Illinois State Police are still investigating the four-vehicle accident that also sent Mr. Pope's passenger, a 7-year-old Danville boy, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and injured two other drivers.
The crash occurred at 7:47 a.m. on Illinois 1 at County Road 900 North, between Georgetown and Westville. It involved a 2013 red Ford Focus, driven by Mr. Pope; a 2019 red Toyota Camry, driven by a 40-year-old Oakwood man; a 2015 black GMC Sierra, driven by a 59-year-old Covington, Ind. man; and a 2006 silver Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 20-year-old Georgetown man.
According to a preliminary crash investigation, the Ford, Toyota and GMC were traveling south on Illinois 1, while the Chevy was heading north. The Ford hit the GMC in the rear, then crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck the Chevy head-on.
The report said Mr. Pope and the boy were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Toyota and Chevy were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said all of the drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.
The accident closed parts of Illinois 1 until about 2:30 p.m. Motorists were asked to take alternate routes while police, emergency personnel and others attended to the victims, cleared the scene and conducted the investigation.