UPDATE
OAKWOOD — A 68-year-old Danville man who died Wednesday following a head-on collision near Oakwood has been identified as Thomas M. Ferraro Jr., according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
An autopsy was set for Friday, she said.
A release from Illinois State Police said Mr. Ferraro was driving a Dodge Charger east on U.S. 150, just east of Olmstead Street, while Michael Palmer, 35, of Danville, was driving a pickup truck west on U.S. 150 just after 4 p.m.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the Charger driver was passing another eastbound vehicle when he hit Palmer’s truck head-on.
Palmer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision shut down the highway in that area for about 3½ hours. It remains under investigation.