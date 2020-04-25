DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting in Danville Saturday morning.
Jane McFadden identified the victim as Daniel W. Walter, 28, of Williamsport, Ind.
A release from Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers were called at 10:10 a.m. to the 1600 block of Ray Street by a homeowner who found an unresponsive man in his yard.
An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.