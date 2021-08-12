DANVILLE — A Danville woman has been arrested for allegedly running down two women with a vehicle, causing the death of one.
Danville police Cmdr. Josh Webb said Shawana S. Highler, 24, of Danville was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and reckless conduct for allegedly aiming her sport-utility vehicle at people who were in a courtyard in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive Wednesday night.
Two Danville women, ages 47 and 18, were hit and taken to area hospitals for treatment of multiple injuries.
Donna L. Denson, 47, was pronounced dead at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. An autopsy done Thursday morning revealed she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said.
The 18-year-old remains hospitalized in stable condition, Webb said.
The incident happened about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Police learned there had been a fight between several people and Highler. Officers located video that showed the vehicle appeared to intentionally drive through the courtyard, where it hit the victims, then left.
The vehicle and Highler were found a short time later by police.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy could not immediately be reached to comment on what charges Highler might face.