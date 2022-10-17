DANVILLE — Illinois State Police are investigating a two-car accident Sunday in western Danville that has claimed the life of one person.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Edna K. Dalle, 89, of Danville.
Preliminary information is that Ms. Dalle was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was in a collision with another sedan about 7:25 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 150 at Jones Lane in Danville Township.
The drivers of both the Camry and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
U.S. 150 at the crash site was shut down for about five hours while troopers investigated.
No further information about the crash has been released.