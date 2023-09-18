FAIRMOUNT — A DeKalb man was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday for allegedly trying to lure children into his car in Fairmount.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Steven Pawlowski, 57, was issued a notice to appear in court.
Vermilion County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Pawlowski approached a group of juveniles and asked them if they wanted to see money he had won. The children walked away from Pawlowski and reported the incident to their parents.
A resident was able to take a photo of the vehicle Pawlowski was driving and his license plate.
Hartshorn said police located Pawlowski at the Little Nugget Steak House and Bar on U.S. 150 between Oakwood and Danville.
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox posted a warning to parents on social media about the incident, which happened in Fairmount’s town park.
“While we are fortunate to live in small communities with little crime, this is a reminder that we must always remain vigilant,” Cox said in the post, where he also encouraged parents to talk to their children “about what to do in situations like this.”
Fairmount has a population of about 600.
All of the Salt Fork administrators were made aware of the incident, Cox said, and were given a description of the car.
"This incident serves as a reminder to all children not to speak to strangers," Hartshorn said. "Always alert an adult if you see something suspicious. If you have access to a phone, take a photo or video of the individuals as you are walking away to help law enforcement identify the suspect."