11:15 a.m. update
PESOTUM — It could take up to two weeks to clean up and remove cars affected by a train derailment near Pesotum on Tuesday night, and U.S. 45 near the derailment will be closed until early Thursday.
Village President Joyce Ragle and Pesotum Fire Chief Robert Russian said that no one was injured when the cars left the tracks about 7:45 p.m.
“It sounded like four or five explosions or crashes. It was really loud. It really shook things,” said Russian, who lives just east of the tracks on Adams Street and was just sitting down to eat Chinese food.
Instead, he stepped out his front door and said “What is going on?”
Russian would be among scores of emergency responders busy for the next eight hours trying to figure out what happened to the northbound freight train on the Canadian National tracks.
He and Ragle said they still don’t know what caused the derailment of 17 cars, seven of which toppled on their side toward the east. The cars that derailed were all in a row but they weren’t certain how many total were being pulled.
“There was not any hazardous material in those,” said Ragle. “There were no injuries, fire or leakage.”
Ragle said CN cleanup crews began arriving about 1 a.m.
“It appears they are moving (the cars) off the tracks and disassembling them,” Russian said.
Wednesday morning the village president and the fire chief said U.S. 45 between county roads 200 and 600 N in Champaign County would be shut down until about 7 a.m. Thursday.
In Douglas County, U.S. 45 from 200 N to the Hays Road (1450 N) was also closed, they were told.
The derailment also meant that the crossings at 300 N, just north of Pesotum, and Lincoln Street in town were closed. Adams Street is open, Russian said.
Joining the Pesotum Fire Department in responding were firefighters from Tolono, Savoy, and Tuscola, Arrow Ambulance and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 28 hazardous materials team.
Also helping were Champaign County sheriff’s deputies, Illinois State Police, Tolono police and Champaign County EMA director John Dwyer.
“It was just hectic out here,” said Russian, who returned home to his cold food about 4 a.m.
***
PESOTUM — An undetermined number of cars on a northbound freight train derailed Tuesday evening in southern Champaign County.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody said preliminary information is that no one was injured in the incident, reported about 7:45 p.m.
U.S. 45 between County Road 300 N to 600 N, just north of Pesotum to just south of Tolono, will remain closed for at least the next 24 to 36 hours, Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Good said early Wednesday.
That includes the two east-west crossings in Pesotum.
Heavy equipment is currently working to remove affected cars and sheriff's deputies are trying to make contact with Canadian National officials.
Saluki Trains 390, 393 are canceled due to a disabled freight train blocking the tracks. We are in the process of sourcing alternate transportation. We will update as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) May 12, 2021
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency John Dwyer said there was no apparent danger to the public or the need for evacuation but that the Champaign Fire Department’s hazardous waste team was called out as a precaution.
“If anything, it was small and not toxic,” Dwyer said, deferring to Canadian National to disseminate information.
Champaign County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody said he was told that the concerning substance was flour and that the car or cars carrying it did not topple over.
U.S. 45 from just south of Tolono to just north of Pesotum remains closed as heavy equipment is removing affected cars. That will likely continue for all of Wednesday and Thursday.
Moody said he was told the freight train had about 130 cars. Only a few were affected by the derailment, and they remained upright but off the tracks.
***
ORIGINAL STORY:
U.S. 45 between Pesotum and County Road 600 North, which is just south of Tolono, as well as the township roads on the east and west sides of the highway were closed to traffic.
Firefighters and deputies are trying to figure out how many cars were being pulled and how many may have derailed.
Moody said it’s believed that the cars went off the rails near County Road 300 North, which is just north of Pesotum.
Moody said it appeared that wheels on just a few cars popped off the tracks, leaving them slightly askew.
None of them actually toppled over, he said.