ST. JOSEPH — An Ogden woman was killed Thursday evening on U.S. 150 east of St. Joseph when her car drifted across the center line and crashed head-on with another car.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the deceased woman as Stephanie M. Costa, 33.
Illinois State Police said three women from Vermilion County who were in the car she hit were seriously injured in the 7:30 p.m. crash and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver of the westbound vehicle was Ariel M. Mercer, 28, of Catlin. Her passengers were Debra January, 40, and Brooke Sims, 28, both of Danville.
Police said the crash happened on U.S. 150 at Champaign County Road 2550 E, about halfway between St. Joseph and Ogden.
There was no explanation given for why Ms. Costa crossed from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Carle Foundation Hospital spokesman said January and Sims were in fair condition Friday, but no information was available on Mercer.
The crash remains under investigation by state police and the coroner. An autopsy was to be conducted Friday on Ms. Costa.