URBANA — A man believed to be tied to several residential arsons in Champaign and Rantoul over the past few months is in the Champaign County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Jamal Carter, 32, no address known, was arraigned Thursday by Judge Brett Olmstead on one count of aggravated arson alleging that he set a fire at a home in the 800 block of Centennial Drive in Champaign, knowing that there were people present.
If convicted, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, who had obtained a warrant last Friday from Judge Ben Dyer for Carter’s arrest, laid out additional allegations for Olmstead that she said would be the basis for future similar charges against Carter.
In the May 24 incident with which Carter is charged, she said police and firefighters responded about 1:40 a.m. to the house fire on Centennial Drive.
A bag of charcoal had been lit on fire next to the back door and a piece of brick was used to break out a window of a bedroom where a toddler was sleeping.
Alferink said the house belonged to a relative of Carter and that it had also been the scene of intentionally set fires on two other dates in March and three days this month.
Other fires that the prosecutor said police have linked to Carter include:
- Another house in the 800 block of Centennial Drive: About 7:10 p.m. March 3, a two-car garage was heavily damaged by fire. Investigators found debris with gasoline on it.
- 2100 block of Georgetown Circle: On May 3, Champaign police found gas poured on the victim’s front porch and lawn furniture. The resident, who was a childhood friend of Carter, was chasing him. Police tried to stop the vehicle in which Carter was allegedly fleeing but failed. The rental vehicle was later found wrecked and unoccupied with a gas can in it. Police learned that Carter had rented the car.
- 1600 block of Gleason Drive: Rantoul firefighters responded to fires at the same house on March 2, April 21 and May 24. That house also belonged to a relative of Carter. The cause of the March 2 fire was undetermined but fire officials found the second two fires — the May 24 blaze destroyed the house — to be arson. License plate readers captured a vehicle rented to Carter near that house as well as near the Centennial Drive house.
- Chicago area: Carter’s uncle was awakened May 25 by his doorbell and found a cinder block thrown through the front window. A dryer vent on the outside of his house had a towel jammed in it, causing gas to back up into the residence. The uncle told police he chased the suspect down the road but lost him.
After a 1:10 a.m. July 1 incident at the same Centennial Drive home that had been hit in March and May, Alferink obtained the arrest warrant for Carter.
But before police could serve it, the same house was victimized about 1:10 a.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Alferink said the resident was able to chase Carter off on Monday. Police found a stick and a rag covered in gasoline left behind.
Early Tuesday, Carter was seen on video allegedly approaching the house with a gas can and a towel. Again he was chased but got away in a car that police learned had been stolen out of Tacoma, Wash.
On Tuesday night, Alferink said, police spotted him in the campus area and put out sticks to flatten his tires. However, he got out of the car and ran around campus, including through the Illini Union, with officers in pursuit as he came out. They even deployed a Taser that had no effect on him.
On Wednesday afternoon, University of Illinois police spotted him on camera, and Champaign police tried to talk to him but he allegedly ran from them with police in pursuit driving on sidewalks, Alferink said. He was finally taken into custody before 5 p.m.
Alferink said Carter was out on bond for a theft that allegedly happened in June in Utah and was also wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Napa, Calif.
Olmstead denied a defense request to decrease Carter’s bond and told him he needed to return to court on July 27 for a probable cause hearing.