BONDVILLE — An Illinois State Police trooper was killed in a single-vehicle accident in western Champaign County on Thursday morning.
Senior Master Trooper Todd A. Hanneken, 45, of Decatur, was driving west on Illinois 10 in Bondville near County Road 600 E, when his patrol vehicle left the road to the south, hit an electric pole, then struck a tree.
He was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital after the 10:42 a.m. crash and was pronounced dead there at 11:45 a.m., according to State Police Director Brendan Kelly, who gave details at an afternoon news conference at Carle.
“He was not responding to anything. He was just on patrol,” said Kelly.
Kelly said there was “nothing suspicious or nefarious” about the crash, “nothing to indicate there is any sort of criminal aspect.”
“This is a sad moment. We are hurting,” said Kelly, who conferred a Medal of Honor on Trooper Hanneken in the fall of 2019 for his life-saving actions on Interstate 57 on May 8, 2018.
A semi had hit the rear of Illinois Department of Transportation driver Andrew Bergan’s vehicle, throwing it into a car and then into the median. The vehicle caught fire. Bergan couldn’t get out because the truck door was pinned next to a car.
As three citizens used fire extinguishers to keep the flames down, Trooper Hanneken jumped on the hood and broke out the windshield. He and the citizens then pulled Bergan to safety.
“He did not like to brag about this award. He did not like the spotlight,” said Kelly, who called service to others a family affair for the Hannekens.
The trooper’s widow, Michelle Hanneken, is an employee of the Illinois Department of Public Health. They have two sons, Nick and Ben.
His father, Jerry Hanneken, is a retired state trooper, Kelly said. He is also survived by his mother and a brother.
“Thank God for people like Todd. Thank God for people like the Hanneken family,” Kelly said. “Our hearts are broken today but our spirit is not.”
More than a dozen state police squad cars lined Park Street on the northeast side of Carle Hospital for much of the day Thursday. Illinois 10 was shut down in both directions at Barker Road on the east to past the crash site on the west as accident reconstruction investigators worked to find what could have caused the trooper to leave the road.