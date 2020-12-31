LODGE — One man is dead and another seriously injured as a result of a fiery head-on collision Wednesday night in Piatt County.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn said Tristan Brannin, 23, of Weldon was pronounced dead at the crash site.
Illinois State Police said the surviving driver, Justin Slade, 34, of Urbana, was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry said he would be charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony carrying a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years.
State police said the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday on Illinois 10 where it meets County Road 2150 North, just east of Lodge. They said Mr. Brannin died after his pickup truck was hit head-on by Slade, who was driving a Jeep.
Police said Slade was eastbound on Illinois 10 and Mr. Brannin was headed west when Slade crossed the center line and hit Mr. Brannin's truck. The truck went into the right ditch and caught fire, while Slade’s Jeep rolled over on its passenger side in the middle of the road and caught fire.
Police said Slade was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but his condition was not available Thursday.
Perry said she was going to ask a judge to issue a warrant so that Slade could be arrested once he's released.
In addition to DUI, police gave Slade tickets for improper lane usage and not having insurance.