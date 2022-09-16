CHAMPAIGN — A northwest Champaign business was evacuated in the wake of a fire in a gas vault that has since been extinguished.
Champaign firefighters were called to EpiWorks, 1606 Rion Drive, about 2:50 p.m.
When they arrived, they thought the sprinkler system had activated and was controlling the fire, and provided support while working alongside management at the plant to assess the situation.
After entering the building, firefighters located a fire at a gas fitting in the gas vault and, working with staff at the facility, extinguished it by closing the valve behind the fitting. They subsequently found that the sprinkler system had not activated. No water was needed.
As a precaution, about 24 employees of the semiconductor business were evacuated, as were those in the nearby Microtel Inn, Dairy Queen and Circle K, as well as student and staff who were still on campus at the High School of St. Thomas More. The road was blocked at Rion Drive and Blarney Drive about a quarter-mile from the building.
There were no injuries.